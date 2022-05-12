AMCS to provide advanced digital solutions through Quentic acquisition With this acquisition, AMCS will be positioned to broaden its expertise in the environmental services industry Trade

AMCS has entered into an agreement to acquire Quentic for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

AMCS is a global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling, and resource industries.

Quentic provides a software-as-a-service solution to manage all tasks and processes related to environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) management as well as corporate responsibility-related areas in environment, social and governance (ESG).

With this acquisition, AMCS will be positioned to broaden its expertise in the environmental services industry globally and continue to expand its customer base. With a combined 4,000 customers supported by over 1,000 employees, AMCS is on a trajectory to achieve run rate revenues greater than €180 million by the end of the year.

AMCS and Quentic are now positioned to provide more advanced digital solutions to a wider industry, which will enrich their customers’ operations and impact the environment for a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable world.

The integration of AMCS and Quentic enables customers to benefit from a wide range of solutions that support end-to-end standardisation and optimisation of business processes to increase efficiencies, streamline operations and work toward a safe and sustainable future.

“AMCS and Quentic are very aligned with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future”, said Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS. “A net zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain. We are thrilled to bring the technology from Quentic into the AMCS portfolio of solutions and can now move forward with a focus on influencing the entire supply chain, offering smarter outcomes from automating and digitising their businesses – reducing waste as much as possible.”

“We have built Quentic on the values of making a meaningful contribution to people, society and the environment”, Markus Becker, CEO of Quentic said. “Therefore, we are excited to have found a partner in AMCS who fully aligns with our mission to digitally empower companies across the globe to manage people, business and environmental processes sustainably at all levels. Together with AMCS, the Quentic management team will continue to shape the future.”

In connection with AMCS’ acquisition of Quentic, Clearlake Capital Group – together with its affiliates, Clearlake – is making a new equity investment in AMCS alongside new equity investments from existing investors Insight Partners, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), and Highland Europe.

