Amazon upgrades Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets with twice the storage for the same price

A great value gets even more compelling

One of the best cheap tablets you can buy is getting better. On Thursday morning, Amazon revealed upgraded models of its super-popular Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets.

Prices haven’t gone up with these refreshes which remain at £49.99 and £99.99 respectively, but Amazon doubled the amount of available storage on the all-new Fire 7, with 16Gb of capacity as the new baseline and a 32Gb model available for £10 more. Performance should also be improved thanks to a faster processor.

Like the previous generation, the new Fire 7 includes hands-free Amazon Alexa support that lets you watch videos or listen to music and audiobooks using voice commands. In addition to the usual black, the all-new Fire 7 is also available in Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue colours.

The revamped Kids Edition includes the same underlying improvements, coming with 16Gb of onboard storage, and a redesigned case that includes an adjustable stand for easy viewing. It’s available in the same blue and pink hues, with a new purple case now included as an option. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet still includes a year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives children access to more than 20,000 kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games, with ample parental controls.

These aren’t the most exciting upgrades, but they don’t come at a price premium, and it’s always good to get more for your hard-earned money. Both 7″ tablets are available to preorder now and will start shipping on 6 June.

