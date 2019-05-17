Amazon upgrades Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets with twice the storage for the same price
One of the best cheap tablets you can buy is getting better. On Thursday morning, Amazon revealed upgraded models of its super-popular Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets.
Prices haven’t gone up with these refreshes which remain at £49.99 and £99.99 respectively, but Amazon doubled the amount of available storage on the all-new Fire 7, with 16Gb of capacity as the new baseline and a 32Gb model available for £10 more. Performance should also be improved thanks to a faster processor.
Like the previous generation, the new Fire 7 includes hands-free Amazon Alexa support that lets you watch videos or listen to music and audiobooks using voice commands. In addition to the usual black, the all-new Fire 7 is also available in Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue colours.
The revamped Kids Edition includes the same underlying improvements, coming with 16Gb of onboard storage, and a redesigned case that includes an adjustable stand for easy viewing. It’s available in the same blue and pink hues, with a new purple case now included as an option. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet still includes a year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives children access to more than 20,000 kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games, with ample parental controls.
These aren’t the most exciting upgrades, but they don’t come at a price premium, and it’s always good to get more for your hard-earned money. Both 7″ tablets are available to preorder now and will start shipping on 6 June.
