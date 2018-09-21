Amazon unveils new line-up of Echo devices

Smart Plug extends remote control abilities to more home applicances Print Print Life

Amazon revealed a new range of devices at an event in Amsterdam yesterday. The focus remained on the Echo and finding ways to integrate the Alexa digital personal assistant into existing speakers in the home. There was also a new smart plug with the capability to turn many regular appliances into Internet of Things devices.

Echo Dot

The next-generation Echo Dot features a new fabric design and more powerful sound and a new curved shape and fabric finish. It is available in Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone, letting users easily mix and match colours around the home.

Echo Dot now has improved sound and a new compact design. An Echo Dot can be placed in any room to ask for information, get weather reports, play music in a multi-room music grouping, set timers and alarms, and control compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Dot is expected to retail for £49.99.

Echo Input

Echo Input lets you add Alexa to your any speaker through a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth.

It features a four-microphone array so you can talk to Alexa from across the room.

Echo Input is just 12.5mm tall, and unlike the Echo Dot, which has a built-in speaker, all audio is played through the connected speaker rather than through Echo Input itself.

When connected to Echo Input, your speaker can be added to a new or existing multi-room music group. Echo Input will be coming later this year and will be available in Black and White.

The Echo input will be priced at £34.99.

Echo Sub

The Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo subwoofer to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound. Plus, with the equaliser feature you can adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble using the Alexa app.

The Echo Sub will be priced at £119.99.

Echo Plus

The Echo Plus makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices,” and Echo Plus will automatically discover and set up compatible lights, locks, plugs, switches, and more without the need for additional hubs or apps.

Echo Plus includes an embedded temperature sensor, so when the living room reaches 26 degrees, Alexa can turn on a fan connected to a smart plug.

With Wi-Fi simple set up, you can automatically connect compatible smart devices to your Wi-Fi network and Alexa in a few easy steps. All you need to do is power on the smart device and it will recognise your Wi-Fi network and Echo device.

The Echo Plus has a larger 3” Neodymium woofer and increased back volume so that the bass feels stronger and the mids and highs are clearer. It also features an all-new fabric design and is available in Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone.

The Echo Plus will retail for £139.99.

Echo Show

The Echo Show has been redesigned with a 10″ HD display. The screen is complemented by dual, side-firing 2″ Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator and Dolby processing to deliver expansive sound with deep, powerful lows and crisp highs, perfect for listening to music. Voice control works with Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, BBC Radio and, with Amazon Music see the on-screen lyrics play along with the music.

The Echo Show will sell for £219.99.

Smart Plug

With the Amazon Smart Plug, you can use your voice to control your lights, fans, coffee maker, and more. The Amazon Smart Plug is the first Wi-Fi smart plug to use Wi-Fi simple setup, making it easier to start – and expand – your smart home with connected devices. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone to get started. From there, easily set a routine that turns your lights on at 6:00 a.m. and your lights off at 10:00pm; and with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets.

The Smart Plug will gon on sale for £24.99.

Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Sub and Amazon Smart Plug are available for pre-order from today and will start shipping next month.



TechCentral Reporters