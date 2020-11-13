Altada partners with Tangent and TCD for AI accelerator programme

Altada Technology Solutions has partnered with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s ‘ideas workspace’ to create an accelerator programme supporting early stage start-ups and entrepreneurs in the growth and commercialisation of their businesses.

The partnership aims to embed the initiative in the AI start-up ecosystem and create cornerstones for ambitious, global-reaching businesses. Alsessor has issued a call out to all early stage AI start-ups in retail, digital health, FinTech, InsurTech, regulatory, and compliance that are ready for development and commercialisation.

A five-month accelerator program, Alessor was designed to support global early-stage AI companies at prototype or proof of concept phase.

“We have tailored the program to support nascent businesses with bleeding edge innovations in AI who want to expedite their commercial development within an intense accelerator environment,” said Allan Beechinor, CEO and co-founder of Altada.

Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent, said: “The value and benefit for early-stage start-ups participating on this world class accelerators is enormous. The selected teams will have access to funding, the best minds across industry and academia to progress their organisation and also access to a network of my supports. Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work and live, Tangent is proud to drive and support the next generation of cutting edge companies.”

Alsessor is now inviting applications for the program which will run for a consecutive five months starting in January 2021, with at least 18 face to face gatherings by way of organised workshops and events. Applications will be accepted until 18 December 2020.

Applications can be requested and submitted via e-mail apply@alsessorai.com or visit AlsessorAI.com.

