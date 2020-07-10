AirSpeed Telecom to provide connectivity to McMahons Builders Provider sites

Bespoke solutions coming to 14 sites nationwide Print Print Trade

AirSpeed Telecom has announced plans to provide connectivity to McMahons Builders Providers.

The high-performance telecommunications products and services provider will deliver its bespoke solutions to 14 McMahon Builders Provider sites nationwide.

Using fibre, wireless and copper infrastructure, AirSpeed Telecom works with businesses in Ireland across a range of sectors, including financial services, construction, food and beverage and hospitality.

advertisement





McMahons Builders Providers has been providing building supplies and DIY materials for 190 years. It currently boasts a network of 14 retail and trade branches and a Roof Truss manufacturing plant.

Due to the nature of McMahons business, possessing a reliable and fault tolerant IT infrastructure is critical to ensure all services are available in all shops with reliable resilient communication links between all those sites, head office and the internet.

“AirSpeed Telecom’s customer focused approach was a massive benefit when looking for the correct provider,” said Brian O’Gorman, group IT manager, McMahons Builders Providers. “They listened to what was required, and we liked their flexible proactive approach to meeting our business requirements. They gave us options for each site in terms of connectivity, circuit size, circuit type and path diversity.

“All the connectivity was delivered as per our schedule and as per our agreed IP design and configuration per site. The overall experience of the implementation and after service has been very positive and end users have also seen the benefit with improved performance and reliability of IT services.”

TechCentral Reporters