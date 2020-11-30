AirSpeed Telecom fuels cloud connectivity for Maxol

AirSpeed Telecom has delivered a range of enhanced internet solutions to help support the ongoing business transformation of the Maxol Group.

The provider of high-performance telecommunications products and services has worked with the Maxol Group for the past four years.

Most recently, AirSpeed Telecom provided an ExpressRoute service to Microsoft Azure, through its new cloud connectivity service. This resulted in a reliable and faster connection with superior data privacy and security. The Maxol Group said it is now experiencing improved performance, security and user experience for employees and retailers when using Microsoft applications.

“AirSpeed Telecom has provided Maxol with WAN and Internet services since 2016,” said Stephen McCormack, head of IT, The Maxol Group. “It is critical for us to ensure our core services and applications are always available to our retailers and staff. The diverse connectivity solutions installed by AirSpeed Telecom has given us a robust system with excellent reliability. We are moving more of our applications and services off premises to the cloud and we have chosen AirSpeed Telecom once again to support us on this migration, using their Cloud Connectivity service to peer directly into Azure. This has made a huge difference in terms of how we run our business.’’

“Like many of our customers, the Maxol Group has placed huge importance on Cloud connectivity as a means of ensuring seamless connectivity with partners, suppliers and customers,” said AirSpeed Telecom, managing director, Charles O’Reilly. “Our high bandwidth and diverse connectivity ensures excellent performance and uptime for the Maxol Group’s services and applications. Our Cloud Connectivity solution has given the Maxol Group the tools to privately interconnect into Microsoft Azure, which, in turn, provides them with consistent access to their cloud services.”

