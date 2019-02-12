AIB promote collaboration through modernisation

Promoting a collaborative work environment for their employees with interactive displays and modernising the work-space environment

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will have over 470 professional displays installed across four of their offices in Dublin, in order to promote a collaborative work environment for their employees.

Panasonic and McKeon Group together have already installed approximately 200 Panasonic professional displays at the bank’s Central Park office, and the technology blueprint is now being rolled out to the bank’s Burlington Road and Heuston South Quarter branches, as well as their corporate headquarters in Molesworth Street.

The audio-visual (AV) solution was integrated by McKeon Group, which fulfilled AIB’s objective of providing the ability for its staff to communicate more efficiently across offices and borders.

A combination of multi-touch, 4K, and video wall displays, as well as digital signage, have been installed inside meeting rooms and open work spaces, to enable collaboration within each branch. A nine-screen video wall, installed in the reception area at Central Park, will be used for corporate content, internal meetings, and CEO announcements.

“The idea is that there are multiple spaces on each floor where people can get together without taking up traditional meeting rooms,” said Muiris O’Sullivan, project manager, AIB.

O’Sullivan continued: “Collaboration is the cornerstone of the way we work within AIB. We wanted to ensure we were able to collaborate efficiently both locally, using AV technology within the office, and remotely, through video conferencing.

“The main objective at Central Park was to ensure we provided our staff with a building that was cutting edge with regards to both its design and technology. I feel that we have achieved that and we will use this building as our template in terms of how we implement AV.”

“AIB wanted us to deliver a flexible workspace, so that their staff could work together in both an informal and more formal way,” said “The number of break-out spaces is virtually unprecedented in corporate spaces.”

AIB utilised Panasonic’s Visual Systems Solutions product, one of six products offered by Panasonic System Communications Europe (PSCEU) to businesses.

PSCEU’s goal is to develop products and solutions that integrate with a business’s way of working; leaving them time to focus on their customers, with the knowledge that all the technologies delivering their capabilities are working together.

Hartmut Kulessa, Panasonic’s marketing manager for Visual System Solutions, said: “AIB’s installation is our biggest over the last 12 months and is testament to the reliability and versatility of Panasonic AV products. By providing the technological backbone, we are making workspaces more collaborative and enhancing business efficiency.”

The different products PSCEU offer are:

Visual System Solutions: offers professional displays and projectors and allows AV professionals the freedom to create.

Broadcast and ProAV: consist of a range of remote cameras, switchers, studio cameras and the Electronic News Gathering (ENG) P2HD. The cinema camera range of VariCam models and the EVA1 are capable of true 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) making them the ideal solution for cinema, television, documentary, and live event production.

Communication Solutions: offers telephony systems, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) terminal devices, and professional network scanners.

Computer Product Solutions: help mobile workers improve productivity with a range of notebooks, business tablets, handhelds, and electronic point-of-sales (EPOS) systems.

Industrial Medical Vision: manufactures applications for various segments such as medical, life science, ProAV, or industrial. The product portfolio includes complete and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) camera systems.

Security Solutions: advanced technology cameras and image recording systems.

TechCentral Reporters