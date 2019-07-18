Agora Companies creates 135 jobs in Waterford

Publishing group The Agora Companies will create 135 Waterford based jobs at its Portlaw and Waterford City offices. The roles will primarily be in software development, in addition to digital publishing, technical and customer support.

Currently the company employs 270 people in Waterford, where it has had a base since 1998.

After 20 years in Waterford, we continue our commitment to Ireland’s south east which has established itself as a strategic location for a number of multinational corporations and continues to capture talent from the capital with the offer of a better quality of life,” said Bill Bonner, founder, The Agora Companies.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Having a publishing group of this stature operate successfully from a regional location like Portlaw shows how global companies can establish and grow their operations in locations outside of large urban centres. It also demonstrates a strong and very welcome commitment by the company to their Waterford location.”

TechCentral Reporters