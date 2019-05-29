Aerohive connects with Renaissance

Networking company appoints VAR for Irish market

Aerohive, a provider of cloud-managed wireless, switching, routing, and security technologies has appointed Renaissance as its value-added distributor for Ireland.

Aerohive has been credited with pioneering controllerless Wi-Fi and cloud management solutions. They deliver continuous innovation for more than 30,000 customers and 10 million users daily.

Simon Hollister, area vice president, EMEA, Aerohive, said: “Today’s networks are more complex and require innovative disruptive technologies to protect them. We needed a true Value-Added Distributor to bring this message and technology to the Irish market. We chose Renaissance as they understand the marketplace and with their specialist knowledge are perfectly positioned to develop the Aerohive market position.

Michael Conway, director at Renaissance, said: “When choosing technologies for Ireland, we always focus on innovative and channel friendly focused organisations who have the commitment and support to deliver the best value proposition to the Irish channel and user community. Aerohive fits that bill perfectly as they have a range of technologies and solutions that will enable Irish channel partners to protect their customers networks now and into the future, as IoT and BYOD continue to grow the requirement”.

TechCentral Reporters