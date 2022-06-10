Prof Rozenn Dayhot, Adapt

Adapt’s Prof Rozenn Dahyot on digital twins

WWDC highlights and the reality of virtual spaces in the Metaverse
Radio
10 June 2022

This week Niall and Dusty round up the big announcements from Apple’s WWDC conference. Also, Prof Rozenn Dayhot from Maynooth University and Adapt – the SFI centre for AI-driven digital content technology – talks about how virtual spaces are moving with the times.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

For more on the Adapt centre visit https://www.adaptcentre.ie

 

