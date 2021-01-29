Adapting to the digital workplace with Dell Technologies

Predictions about the future of work rapidly became a reality last year. With increasing numbers of employees working from home and remote working set to become a permanent fixture in the post-Covid world, many businesses are now looking to ensure that they have the necessary technology to support productivity and collaboration from any location.

For Ciara Dempsey, technical sales senior manager at Dell Technologies, the way forward may not be a transition to remote working, but rather a hybrid model in which employees will continue to work in the office from time to time.

“When we initially went into lockdown in March, working remotely was great,” says Dempsey, in conversation with TechCentral.ie. “But as time has gone on, both myself and my team members think having some days in the office works well.”

A hybrid model is important for preserving the culture of a workplace, says Dempsey: “When everyone is remote all the time, it’s just work. Employees need to have the ability to connect with their colleagues, to have ad hoc conversations. It’s an important part of working life.”

Future of work

From talking with customers, Dempsey believes this may be the future of work: “We’re hearing that a flexible work system may be the way forward for a lot of organisations. This approach is also preferred by many employees, who want to retain the ability to connect with colleagues in person.”

While many companies struggled to adapt to remote working in March last year, Dell Technologies was ahead of the curve, having first introduced its flexible workplace policy in 2009. Since that time, its employees have been given a say in which days they work in the office, as well as the hours they work.

The benefits of this policy have been significant. Dell Technologies has been able to hire talent based on considerations other than physical location, and it has also led to reductions in the company’s carbon footprint by limiting its transport and electricity requirements.

Sudden transition

The company was already working towards a goal of having 50% of its staff working remotely when the first lockdown began. The sudden transition to 100% was eased by the fact that employees already had company laptops to securely enable remote working, as well as by previous investments in VPN infrastructure which made the transition more secure. “Those sort of investments in infrastructure ahead of time made it significantly easier for us to transition to remote working,” said Dempsey.

Although the company was well prepared, Dempsey says the transition was no doubt still a learning curve. “We’ve learned lessons along the way as well. Upgrading to VPN was one of the biggest problems when people started working remotely. It kept dropping, so it was upgraded and now the experience is seamless.”

There were initial concerns about how some roles would fare remotely, but Dempsey says the team was pleasantly surprised by the results. “A lot of roles that we thought couldn’t work remotely, have been fine. There were defined roles within the workplace that were deemed highly suitable and others that weren’t, but in reality, near any role can be done remotely. Initially there was a presumption that the sales team needed to be in the office, for example, but productivity has actually gone up in recent months.”

Security concerns

When it comes to remote working, security is a major concern for many. Dempsey emphasises the importance of a proactive approach to business resiliency: “Never have businesses been more at risk than they are now. There’s also never been a better time for people to test the resiliency of their security. People need to really look at the kind of the processes that they currently have in place. You can’t think you’re covered just because you installed a backup system a year ago. You need to constantly test it, make sure that it’s resilient and that it still works today.”

While Dempsey emphasises the importance of investing in the tools and software that can help improve resilience to threats, she adds that education and awareness should not be overlooked. “Companies need to be aware that a security breach can be as simple as an employee clicking on a phishing email.”

Dell Technologies combats this very pitfall by hosting quarterly phishing tests, whereby staff are sent an authentic looking phishing email. If they click, they fail, and are provided with extra security training. “Anyone can have a training course running in the background, or read a warning email,” says Dempsey, “but a hands-on exercise like this is a great way to ensure the messaging reaches everyone in the company.”

Future technology

With remote and flexible working models set to become more commonplace going forward, technology will play a crucial role in supporting productivity and collaboration.

Already there have been significant developments. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) has accelerated significantly over the last 12 months, enabling employees to access an in-office experience from their own homes.

Dell Technologies is also focused on enhancing existing tools to improve the collaborative experience. For example, to combat the common problem of lagging on video calls, which is often caused by low quality broadband in the local area, the company has introduced Dell Optimiser, which using AI, prioritises bandwidth to the apps you’re using.

Beyond its technological improvements, Dell Technologies is also helping businesses to adapt to remote working through its on-demand seminar featuring Patrick Mooney titled, ‘Empower remote workforce productivity and accelerate non-stop digital business with Dell Technologies Services’.

