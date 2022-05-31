Adapt launches programme to help teens thrive in ‘Age of AI’ Programme will explore digital privacy, ethical behaviour and AI career paths Life

A major programme of public engagement in support of assisting Transition Year students’ understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) has been launched.

Run by the Adapt Research Centre for AI-Driven Digital Content Technology, the workshop series titled AI in My Life will engage over 1,500 students across Ireland with the aim of helping them navigate AI successfully. The initiative is supported by SFI and forms part of the Adapt Centre’s Discuss AI programme.

Built by Adapt researchers, AI in My Life brings together a range of partners including DCU Access, the SFI Lero Research Centre and Future of Privacy Forum along with new partners in Amazon, Midlands Science, National Anti-Bullying Centre, Trinity Access Service, Maynooth University and Mary Immaculate College. The workshops will help to explain complex ideas and assist participants understand the opportunities and pitfalls of AI.

Through interactive workshops, participants will::

Learn about AI and how it works

Uncover some of the ethical and privacy implications of AI

Evaluate the role of AI in their lives and in society

Learn how to protect their digital privacy

Contribute to cutting-edge research on AI

Explore AI careers and related further study options

The content for the workshops has been co-created with teachers and TY students to ensure the topics and content resonate and participants will engage with peers and assist researchers in understanding what aspects of AI are of most importance and interest to them.

“AI in My Life will play a key role in supporting teens to better understand artificial intelligence and how it can impact their lives, supporting them with their digital choices in the future,” said Laura Grehan, head of education and public engagement ADAPT. “Through a series of interactive, thought-provoking resources, students will explore how research can ensure that AI is inclusive of everyone. We are looking forward to an exciting and creative series of workshops across Ireland.”

Director of Adapt Prof Vinny Wade said: “AI is one of the most transformative innovations of our times. While AI offers substantial benefits to individuals and society, it has major implications for privacy, ethics and security. The ADAPT Centre’s modular workshop programme will help inform participants so they can navigate the Age of AI successfully and safely.”

AI in My Life will run nationally from the start of the new school year in September 2022 and expressions of interest are currently open. The programme is funded by SFI Discover and is free to schools. The teacher-led workshops are modular, meaning that schools can fit the content to the time they have available. Teachers do not need any existing knowledge of AI, as ADAPT will run ‘train-the-trainer’ workshops and offer on-going support to teachers.

TechCentral Reporters