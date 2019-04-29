Acronis expands developer access to cyber platform APIs

Featuring a series of APIs supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code, which cover back-up, file sync and share, notary and disaster recovery services Print Print Pro

Acronis is opening up its core platform and its APIs to third-party developers, allowing them to build and integrate applications with its cyber protection solutions.

The level of access was previously only available to Acronis and certain integration partners such as ConnectWise, Microsoft and Google Cloud, but will now be open to developers at independent software vendors (ISVs), service providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The Singapore-founded company claimed the changes will increase revenue and use cases for customers and its 50,000 partners globally.

“Extending our proven cyber protection solutions with the opening of our platform and its APIs brings our vision to market and presents an opportunity for ISVs, OEMs, service providers and developers at organisations to extend their applications and extend the functionality of the Acronis suite or cyber protection solutions and make them available to our partner ecosystem,” company founder and CEO Serguei Beloussov said.

Described as the foundation of its services, the Acronis cyber platform features a series of APIs supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code, which cover back-up, file sync and share, notary and disaster recovery services.

A revamped platform with new APIs will be made available at the vendor’s Global Cyber Summit in the US this October. The conference will also see Acronis launch a new product named Total Protect, which aims to merge back-up, cyber security and system management capabilities into one solution.

Meanwhile, the Switzerland-headquartered company has also re-branded its Acronis Data Cloud to the Acronis Cyber as it prepares to launch an updated version this month. Available to all partners, the update will include support for G-suite back-up and protection against crypto-miners, plus other new capabilities, the vendor said.

In addition, its software defined infrastructure product will now be known simply as the Acronis Cyber Infrastructure.

The announcement comes nearly a year after Acronis launched an integration with Google Cloud and eight months after it announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure. It has been a partner of ConnectWise since the end of 2015.

Acronis currently has seven people and 500 partners based across Australia and New Zealand, and works with the distributors Ingram Micro, Synnex, Rhipe and Exeed.

IDG News Service