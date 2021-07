Accenture’s Ray Eitel-Porter on ethical AI

Exploring the difference between 'can we' and 'should we' in artificial intelligence Print Print Radio

There are plenty of applications for artificial intelligence but many have proven to be bad ideas that have dealt reputational damage. This week Niall Kitson talks with Accenture global responsible AI lead Ray Eitel-Porter about how to develop an ethical approach to AI.

