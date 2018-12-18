Accenture makes seven acquisitions in 12 days

Accenture has acquired seven specialist technology and digital providers within the space of 12 days, completing a global buying blitz ahead of 2019.

From 30 November to 12 December, the system integrator finalised agreements in four continents, with deals in Australia, Germany, Italy, US, Canada and Brazil.

The transactions are designed to help bolster cloud and software capabilities, in addition to creative skills and digital expertise.

Specifically, the technology giant has taken control of Kolle Rebbe in Germany; SEC Servizi Spa in Italy and PrimeQ in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to US-based businesses Enaxis Consulting and Adaptly, alongside Zafin in Canada and New Content in Brazil.

Collectively, the flurry of M&A activity should be seen as a further demonstration of Accenture’s expanding global and local influence, as deep pockets continue to drive digital change.

European elite

On 30 November, Accenture completed the acquisition of Kolle Rebbe, one of Germany’s leading creative agencies.

The Hamburg-based agency will become part of Accenture Interactive, strengthening the provider’s ability to deliver integrated brand experiences for clients in Germany and across other geographies.

Founded in 1994, Kolle Rebbe creates cross-channel advertising campaigns and digital content for brands such as Audi, DAZN, Netflix and TUI Cruises.

On the same day, the Intesa Sanpaolo Group completed the banking group’s sale to Accenture of its 80.8% interest in SEC Servizi Spa, which provides technology services and software applications to financial institutions.

Accenture also acquired the remaining interests in SEC Servizi Spa held by other shareholders.

The acquisition of SEC Servizi’s expertise, technology and operational assets will create an advanced core banking platform capable of supporting banks transitioning to digital platforms.

In addition, the transaction will help to establish Accenture as a leader in the banking technology market in Italy, serving SEC Servizi Spa’s existing customers, including Intesa Sanpaolo and other mid-sized financial institutions in Italy.

Americas expansion

Three days later, Accenture acquired Enaxis Consulting, a Houston-based management consulting firm with deep experience in digital capabilities, data science and agile project delivery.

This particular business is focused on the upstream oil and gas and oilfield services sectors, as well as the airline industry.

Enaxis serves Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, consulting with customers on the “design and agile implementation” of emerging digital technologies and business operating models.

A matter of 24 hours later, Accenture completed the acquisition of New Content, a Brazilian content marketing agency founded in 2007 with more than a decade of experience as a leader in branded content.

The Sao Paulo-based agency is now part of Accenture Interactive, helping to strengthen its ability to create and deliver integrated brand experiences for clients in Brazil and greater Latin America.

The acquisition of New Content adds more than 200 employees to Accenture Interactive, enhancing its ability to serve clients in Latin America with branded and strategic content within marketing.

Meanwhile on 12 December, Accenture entered into an agreement to form a strategic alliance with Zafin, a global leader in financial services software headquartered in Canada.

As per the agreement, Accenture will serve as a preferred integrator of the Zafin financial software platform forming part of a joint go-to-market strategy.

In a related deal, select employees from Zafin’s professional services business joined Accenture’s global Financial Services practice, offering additional technical integration and development abilities within financial services.

Delving deeper, on the same day, Accenture also entered into an agreement to acquire NYC-based Adaptly, a digital media services specialist with expertise across data-driven campaigns, digital advertising channels and platforms.

The addition of Adaptly aims to “significantly bolster” the capabilities of Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services.

Specifically, Adaptly’s digital media services will support Accenture Interactive’s ability to “activate, optimise, and measure” media cross-platform and help advertisers drive improved business outcomes.

Australia and New Zealand

Rounding off the acquisition spree, Accenture acquired PrimeQ on 10 December, one of the leading Oracle software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud implementation service providers across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Through the addition of PrimeQ, Accenture now operates as the largest Oracle Cloud systems integrator in the region.

Headquartered in Adelaide, PrimeQ is the pre-eminent provider of Oracle Cloud in the government, health and public services industries, and also serves clients in the retail, consumer goods and financial services sectors.

IDG News Service