Accenture issues call to artists for women in STEM campaign

Women on Walls at DCU campaign to celebrate pioneering leaders

DCU has launched an open call to artists to produce a series of portraits of outstanding females in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Accenture’s Women on Walls campaign aims to acknowledge the achievements of women and enhance the visibility of female leaders in STEM.

The following women will feature as part of the campaign; Beatrice Alice Hicks, Katherine Johnson, Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, Barbara McClintock, and Kathleen (Kay) McNulty. DCU plans to hang the portraits in its future-tech building once it is completed.

“Thanks to the ‘Accenture Women on Walls at DCU’ initiative, DCU will be able to give female STEM pioneers pride of place at the heart of our new future-tech building,” said DCU president, Prof Brian MacCraith. “DCU hopes the presence of these portraits will inspire future generations of female leaders in STEM, based on the powerful idea that ‘you cannot be what you cannot see’.”

This is Accenture’s third Women on Walls campaign. It first began with the Royal Irish Academy in 2016 followed by a campaign with RCSI in 2019.

Closing date for applications is 17 April 2020.

