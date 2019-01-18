Accenture data science course for women

Developing data science skills to encourage women in technology

Accenture Ireland has launched a new education programme to help women develop new and existing skills in data science.

The Women in Data Science Accelerator is a six-week evening programme to support women in technology by building and developing data science capabilities for those who already hold applied data skills or have broader numerical experience and are interested in the field.

Participants will get the opportunity to network with other women pursuing data science careers and learn from Accenture experts in the field, said Accenture.

The lead for Accenture Labs in Ireland, Medb Corcoran, will deliver the Leadership Stories segment of the course and also serve as a judge.

A group of 30 women will be selected to participate in the six-week course hosted at The Dock, Accenture’s multidisciplinary research and incubation hub. The curriculum consists of “Focus on You” and “Focus on Data Science” modules, to help participants build their data science skillsets and further their professional development, as well as a “Focus on Project” collaborative assignment. These will run for two hours per week in a classroom environment, with an additional 2-4 hours weekly for the project.

The course will provide an insight into the day-to-day work of a data scientist while at the same time offer great networking opportunities with Accenture’s data scientists and digital leaders.

“This course underlines Accenture’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and fostering diversity not only throughout the organisation but right across Ireland’s technology sector,” said Medb Corcoran, Ireland Lead, Accenture Labs. !It is through programmes like our Women in Data Science Accelerator that we can bring together women who have a passion for data and analytics and provide them with industry-led lectures, hands-on workshops and career guidance to help build a career in data science.”

“Participants on the course,” said Paul Pierotti, Accelerator Programme MD Sponsor, Accenture, “can expect to hear from Accenture data scientists at all career levels who will share their career stories, provide case studies for round table discussion and consult on course project questions. It’s a great career development opportunity to upskill, collaborate and network with fellow and aspiring data scientists.”

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday, 8 February 2019, courses beginning on Wednesday 20 February 2019 to run for six weeks until Wednesday 27th March 2019.

www.accenture.com/WomenInData

TechCentral Reporters