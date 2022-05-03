Accenture acquires German sustainability consultancy akzente The acquisition will bolster Accenture’s sustainability services and ESG capabilities Trade

Accenture has acquired German-based sustainability consulting firm akzente for an undisclosed sum.

Akzente’s acquisition will reportedly extend Accenture’s sustainability services capabilities in reporting, communication, and stakeholder management. The move also accentuates Accenture’s ‘sustainability value promise’.

Although regulatory reforms are putting an increased demand on accurate data for decision-making, Accenture said its commitment to embed sustainability into every facet of its technology garners both business and environmental benefits.

The firm’s sustainability services address a comprehensive range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) quandaries to help clients achieve net-zero carbon emissions status.

The services will now be augmented by akzente’s strong ties to policy makers, academia, and experts as well as its involvement in the development of global sustainability standards, which enables the company to spot trends sooner and turn them into tangible outcomes for clients.

“Companies face a critical choice on how they manage, measure and report on sustainability. They can either tidy up their disclosure and reporting or they can recognise this is a fundamental shift in the basis of competitiveness and prepare the technology, tools and skills to win – especially as increasing regulation and new standards call for accurate data in decision-making by companies across industries,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture global sustainability services lead and chief responsibility officer.

“The addition of akzente expands our ability to help our clients navigate this transformation, drive greater value and impact and deliver on the promise of sustainability,” added Lacy.

Earlier this year, Accenture acquired Avieco to expand sustainability services in the UK. In addition, the firm announced its intent to buy Greenfish, a Brussels-based independent consulting group focused on environmental sustainability.

