A Web3 primer with Fujitsu’s Caragh O’Carroll Radio

You’ve heard us talk on the show about Web3 in parts but what are the technologies bringing it all together? Caragh O’Carroll is a Fujitsu Distinguished Engineer and an emerging tech enthusiast. She has a particular interest in evaluating how technologies change the way we use and get value from data. She is responsible for the delivery of digital transformation and cyber security solutions as well as those based on Oracle, ServiceNow and SAP. This week she takes us through everything Web3 in 30 minutes.

For more from Caragh O’Carroll follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/caragh1.