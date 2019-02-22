A new spin on ‘made to order’ with Dr Roisin Burke

How 3D printing is going to change the way we eat, and Samsung tries to wow us all with a folding phone Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty pick through the details of Samsung’s new line of high-end smartphones. We also talk to Dr Roisin Burke from the School of Culinary Arts & Food Technology at from Technological University Dublin to talk about how 3D printing is making a meal out of cookery.

