A-lign increases EMEA presence with 40 new jobs

Security and compliance solutions provider joins West's tech cluster Print Print Trade

A-lign, a global security and compliance solutions provider, is to establish its Europe, Middle East & Asia base of operations in Galway, leading to the creation of an estimated 40 roles over the next five years.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“We are very excited to open our Irish office to expand the capabilities and value we can bring to our global clients. The market demand for security and compliance audits and certifications has continued to increase across the globe even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ty Brush, A-lign’s Director of EMEA & APAC. “Ireland presents a unique gateway to greater Europe for A-lign, as well as being home to one of the fastest-growing tech economies in the world.”

advertisement





CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “A-lign’s decision to establish its EMEA Business HQ in Galway exemplifies IDA Ireland’s track record of winning high-value projects for regional locations. A-lign is a welcome addition to the West’s tech cluster and demonstrates the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce across the region.

Recruitment is scheculed to begin later this year.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?