A conversation with Louise Nicholls, Boku Tech Excellence Awards judge on challenges for growth, emerging technologies, and what she looks for in an award submission Trade

Ahead of the upcoming Tech Excellence Awards – Ireland’s principal badge of honour in the IT industry – TechCentral.ie caught up with the award judges to discuss challenges for growth, emerging technologies, and what they look for an award submission.

One of those judges is Louise Nicholls, the IT and security director for Boku. Nicholls holds a B.Sc. in Information Systems from Trinity College Dublin and was awarded a fellowship from Irish Computer Society. She is also a guest lecturer in Dublin City University. Nicholls has a passion for new technologies and how they impact organisations and the world we live in.

As a judge of the Tech Excellence Awards, what are three items Nicholls looks for from a submission? “It always depends on the category,” begins Nicholls, “but mostly I look for smart uses of technology that provides something new to the business, and that new thing enables the business to deliver its strategic goals, delivers capabilities or delivers capacity.”

In Nicholls view, tech recruitment will be the main challenge for growth in the next 12 months: “There is not enough technologists to support organisational growth,” she says. What’s more, Nicholls expects AI, cryptocurrencies, and digital wallets to have the greatest impact on the tech industry in the next five years.

If Ireland had a Minister for Technology, Nicholls highlights what she believes their two top priorities should be. The first would be to train young people in IT: “Make sure the country has enough young people in training to step into the industry,” she says, “there is a chronic shortage of IT folk.” The second would be to improve Ireland’s broadband infrastructure by building high speed internet access across the country.

Now in its 20th edition, the Tech Excellence Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the technology industry for companies and individuals alike. Magnet+ has been announced as the title of sponsor of this year’s Tech Excellence Awards.

The CIO of the Year accolade recognises the stewardship of enterprise IT from an operational role to a truly strategic one. Previous winners include Tom O’Leary, Icon, David Cadenhead, Cityjet, Richard Corbridge, eHealth Ireland, as well as our current holder Tim Hynes at AIB.

This year’s black tie gala event will introduce two new categories recognising outstanding achievements in diversity and sustainability, reflecting the role of the IT sector in addressing global issues.

The awards will make a welcome return to the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on 26 May, following a hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The closing date for entries is 8 April.

Louise Nicholls is a member of this year’s Tech Excellence Awards judging panel. For details on how to enter click here.