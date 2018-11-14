8×8 continues European expansion with Workair

Deal follows French connection made last March Print Print Trade

8×8, a US provider of contact centre solutions, has struck an official partnership between its UK subsidiary and Dublin-based Workair. This deal is the latest in a series stretching across Europe, following the announcement of a similar arrangement with French provider Itancia in March.

Workair brings enterprise-grade solutions to businesses of all sizes, across sectors including retail and manufacturing. The partnership will enable Workair to meet the demand for cloud communications solutions across Ireland with 8×8 X Series.

“For us, this is the perfect partnership at the perfect time,” said Stephen Mackarel, managing director, Workair. “Businesses up and down Ireland are moving to the cloud in record numbers and they need the best technology to do this effectively. 8×8 X Series is a great solution to this demand.

“As one of the leading providers in the market, we will now be able to deliver a non-intrusive, enterprise-grade, flexible and secure solution that caters to businesses of all sizes. It’s perfect for our customers across both contact centre and office communications, as there’s no upfront cost but is also fully scalable, which means they’ll never have to change their communications system again.”

Bill Corbin, senior vice-president, 8×8 Global Indirect Markets, said: “With demand for cloud communications rapidly gaining momentum in Ireland, our partnership with Workair will mean we’re perfectly positioned to help companies in the country communicate faster and smarter to exceed customer expectations.

“Having already launched our solution in France, this latest step will enable even more businesses across Europe to work more effectively using the latest cloud communications technology.”

8×8 employs more than 1,000 people worldwide. Its clients include Regus, McDonalds and NetSuite.

TechCentral Reporters