62% of Irish enterprises working to digitalise infrastructure

Moving infrastructure to the digital edge and connecting to more digital ecosystems are also top priorities Print Print Pro

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Irish IT decision-makers view digitalising their infrastructure as a priority for their organisation’s technology strategy. This comes from a survey published by interconnection and data centre company, Equinix.

The independent study commissioned by Equinix surveyed 2,485 IT decision-makers in 23 countries to gain insight into the biggest technology trends shaping the worldwide economy.

With 103 Irish IT participants, the study found that Irish organisations are taking significant steps to embrace digital business.

More than half (55%) of Irish IT decision-makers have prioritised moving their infrastructure to the digital edge. While 50% highlighted their desire to connect to more digital ecosystems.

Further, 68% said they plan to move more of their IT functions to the cloud. Of this group, 57% plan to do so within the next 12 months. However, 50% of respondents see perceived cybersecurity risks around cloud adoption as posing a threat to their business.

Cloud strategies

The study earmarked a dispersed multicloud approach, wherein a single company will use different cloud providers for different functions, as a major emerging trend. Indeed, 37% of Irish IT leaders say they are prioritising a multicloud approach in their technology strategy, which will have significant implications for the industry as businesses continue to diversify their portfolio of cloud providers.

“Every day, we are seeing Irish organisations roll out innovative solutions in order to meet an entirely new set of customer requirements and in turn, help others to weather the storm too,” said Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland, Equinix. “The ability to adapt, innovate and scale quickly relies on IT infrastructure that sits at the digital edge and private connectivity that doesn’t rely on the now-overburdened public internet to function. The enterprises that succeed in doing this are not only protecting themselves in the short-term, but they may emerge as stronger, more competitive digital businesses of the future, too.”

Claire Macland, senior vice president, global marketing, Equinix, said: “A worldwide shift towards hybrid multicloud deployments was well underway ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, with enterprises looking to gain a competitive business advantage through scalable solutions accessible from dispersed locations. It will be interesting to see how quickly this accelerates given current digital demands.”

TechCentral Reporters