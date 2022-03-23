22dot6 partners with CMS Distribution to deliver true storage and data management independence Deal brings new storage and data management products to partners and customers throughout UK & Ireland Trade

In association with CMS Distribution

CMS Distribution has partnered with 22dot6 to offer their storage and data management products to CMS partners and customers in the UK and Ireland.

22dot6 designs, manufactures and delivers storage and file management technologies to OEMs and end user companies worldwide. Their family of software products enable customers to install its technologies on any off-the-shelf commodity-based hardware.

advertisement





Established more than 30 years ago, the 22dot6 team has changed the way the world approaches storage and data management by providing industry-defining, cost-correct capabilities with a suite of unique features based on 16 patents. Their systems deliver real world, common-sense advantages to complement any infrastructure.

CMS specialises in taking emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services. The 22dot6 sales model and products offer integrators and partners products that differentiate from their existing portfolios to drive new sales opportunities and recognise revenue that otherwise would not have been available.

“The ability to offer what we see as game-changing technology to the channel at healthy margins for our value-added resellers is an opportunity not to be missed,” said Nick Bailey, director of vendor alliances at CMS Distribution. “22dot6 brings a different approach to storage and data management with its software-defined solutions. Their cross-technology capabilities mean that resellers can offer customers the greatest breadth of solutions based on their needs and budgets.”

“Having a partner like CMS Distribution that goes far beyond product distribution is a smart approach to helping their VARs gain customers they do not have today. I look forward to working with them to empower software-based solutions using any type of storage resource, anywhere, anytime and for any reason,” said Diamond Lauffin, 22dot6 founder and CEO.