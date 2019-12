2019 all wrapped up

Goodbye to all that... for now Print Print Radio

On this week’s episode Niall and Dusty look back at the stories that defined 2019 and look ahead to the what they think will define the coming year.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.