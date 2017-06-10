Zoopla Property Search 3.3.5

The most comprehensive UK property search on the move, with new features making it easy to search, research, save and be the first to hear about new properties you’re interested in.

With Zoopla’s updated property app, you can easily access over 95% of the UK property market, get the most up-to-date market information, and contact local estate agents to help you make the smarter property choice.

And the app’s most addictive features (we’ve been told)

– Find out what a property is worth

Whilst you’re on the move, find the current value of any UK home – even your own! A Zoopla Estimate is our assessment of the market value of a home on any given day. Learn more.

– Walk around your area and see what’s available

With built-in GPS technology, you can see which properties are for sale and to rent near you.

– The ability to manage your home search from any device

The addition of MyZoopla, and the ability to sign-in, allows preferences and favourites to be viewed or set, for access via desktop and tablet as well as your iPhone.

What’s New in Version 3.3.5

Bug fixes and performance improvements