Zinopy unveils security operation centre in Dublin

IBM partnership key to €1.5m investment

Zinopy has announced plans to invest €1.5 million as it opens new premises and a security operations centre in Dublin.

The new facility is designed to detect, monitor, assess and respond to potential security threats across the network, applications, Web servers and connected devices.

As part of the investment the company also announced a three-year software deal within IBM to include QRadar, Watson Cognitive Computing, vulnerability and patch management software and access to the full range of IBM Security Software portfolio.

“We have seen strong demand for our cybersecurity managed service offering in the context of a market where this is becoming an increasingly important issue for companies and boards,” said John Ryan, CEO, Zinopy.

“As a company we have made significant investments in people, process and technology, but these investments are now paying dividends and the level of service our security operations centre deliver to our customers is testament of that.”

“Access to this technology allows us to be flexible and agile to respond to the ever changing threat landscape and deliver an effective solution to our customers to proactively protect against security breaches.”

Aidan McHugh, head of IBM Security, Ireland, added: “In utilising IBM’s intelligence driven and integrated security technology platform to respond to cybersecurity incidents with greater accuracy and speed, Zinopy’s new state of the art security operations centre compliments our enterprise security products and services.

“Zinopy is working together with IBM Security in Ireland and their new centre is helping to deliver the right technology, processes and people proactively supporting customers to stay ahead of the ever evolving cybersecurity threat landscape”

TechCentral Reporters