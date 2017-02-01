Zinopy to double Irish presence

IT solutions and service provider Zinopy, is to create 50 jobs as part of a two-year expansion plan.

The company has seen a significant increase in uptake of its IT security and workspace virtualisation services off the back of a partnership with Sungard AS, growing its revenue by 30% in the past 12 months.

With Zinopy’s plans to double the size of the organisation over the next two years.

A customer since 2012, Zinopy now relies on Sungard AS’ enterprise-grade colocation services to ensure the security and safety of its mission-critical customers. Aiming to help both enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses address issues of IT security and workspace virtualisation, Zinopy’s inSIght Security Intelligence and inSIght Systems Intelligence managed services offer customers enhanced security and performance.

John Ryan, chief executive officer, Zinopy said: “Working with Sungard Availability Services has been critical not only in underpinning our IT infrastructure, but also our growth strategy. Using Sungard AS’ data centre enables us to keep our current and prospective customers fully assured that their most valuable information is in safe hands and helps them to achieve compliance with the latest data protections regulations within the EU and beyond.

“Having this confidence has allowed us to create a plan for growth that will see Zinopy double in size, creating over 50 jobs for the region.”

Zinopy’s clients include Ryanair, the National College of Ireland, and KBC Bank Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters