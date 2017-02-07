Zendfast delivers gig economy to Dublin

A new service providing an alternative to couriers by leveraging the gig economy popularised by Uber and Airbnb is to begin operating in Dublin.

Zendfast, uses crowdsourcing to connect businesses or individuals to provide a cost effective, online and on-demand courier connection service for everything from urgent legal documents to builder supplies, prescription medications to large parcels.

The service is expected create 20 jobs over the next three years.

Using Zendfast’s platform, customers are connected to couriers through mobile phones, tablets or PCs. After collection, parcels can be tracked in real time and progress can be monitored rhought mobile phone alerts, delivery confirmation.

Transactions can only be made by credit card and all job entry details are recorded online.

Zendfast is headed up by CEO Declan Murray is a former director of Irish Express Cargo. He is joined by Geoff Boyle, co-founder of online insurer 123.ie; Brian Fynes, a professor of supply chain management at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School; Robert Campbell, former director of Precision Software’ and Eleanor Foley, former Global services delivery manager, Microsoft.

“The business model is very similar to Uber and Hailo but it’s for same-day parcel deliveries. We’ve rolled out the service in Dublin first and the reaction has been very encouraging,” said Murray. “Enterprise Ireland has supported us every step of the way. Zendfast’s re-definition of same-day delivery is equally relevant anywhere in the world. We are already planning to launch the Zendfast service in other international cities.

“It is most attractive to any organisation or individual who has a need for same day deliveries e.g. hospitals, pharma, the motor trade sending or requiring car parts, professional services (finance, legal), gift companies, restaurant suppliers etc etc.

“Zendfast.com is unique in that many companies today can only deliver same day if they get an order before a certain time. We can deliver same day with much later pick-up times. Zendfast rates are also more competitive and costs do not increase with weight. Zendfast also offers real-time tracking whereas most courier companies will only send the customer a text to say they’ll be at your address between specific times.”

TechCentral Reporters

