Zendesk to take on 300 staff

Zendesk is looking to hire 300 staff and move to a larger office in Dublin.

Zendesk established its first office in Dublin in 2012 with two engineers to focus on supporting the global expansion of the company’s engineering team. By 2014, the team had grown to over 50 employees continuing to support product development specifically for the Zendesk Talk and mobile products but also bringing in sales, support and operations teams at its current location of One Grand Parade.

Colum Twomey, vice president of product development at Zendesk, said: “It’s incredible to see how much we’ve grown over the last five years in Ireland. The local team includes multiple nationalities bringing a variety of skills and plays a key role in both Zendesk’s global product development and EMEA sales expansion. This year we are recruiting for engineering, DevOps, infrastructure, product management as well as Android/iOS development roles. We’re also recruiting for a large number of non-tech roles including in sales, customer advocacy, finance and legal.”

Welcoming the announcement, CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “Today’s announcement from Zendesk that they are to significantly expand their operations in Ireland is a welcome endorsement of the Ireland offering and demonstrates the extent of the confidence which Zendesk have in the highly skilled Irish workforce.

“Last week IDA Ireland published very strong mid-year results which put Ireland ahead of the targets set down in the current strategy for winning foreign direct investment. Zendesk’s decision to reinvest in its existing operations here in Ireland is reflective of the country’s competitiveness and pro-business infrastructure.”

TechCentral Reporters