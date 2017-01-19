Zemana AntiMalware 2.70.2.576

img3File.png

Block online threats

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

19 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 19-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Zemana

Zemana AntiMalware is a lightweight tool designed to run alongside your antivirus software, detecting and blocking the threats that other engines miss.

The free package runs scans on demand, looking for suspect files. Anything dubious is assessed by Zemana’s Scan Cloud, and either passed as safe, or flagged as dangerous and removed.

A built-in scheduler gives you more options. By default this runs the quickest “smart scan” when your PC starts, but you can change this to run daily, weekly, or run the more thorough (but slower) “Deep Scan”.

Individual files can also be checked from Explorer’s right-click menu, or by dragging and dropping them onto the program.

The commercial Zemana AntiMalware Premium takes the program to a new level with real-time protection. The Pandora Real Time Sandbox tests suspect files to block even brand new threats, and there’s free technical support to resolve any problems.

The Free package installs as a 14-day trial of the Premium version, with real-time protection and the sandbox disappearing once the trial is over.

What’s new 2.70.2.576 (see the fulli changelog for more):

– Improved rootkit cleaning.
– Several bug fixes and stability improvements.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should Chelsea Manning have had her sentence commuted?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel