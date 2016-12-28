Zemana AntiMalware 2.70.2.244

Zemana AntiMalware is a lightweight tool designed to run alongside your antivirus software, detecting and blocking the threats that other engines miss.

The free package runs scans on demand, looking for suspect files. Anything dubious is assessed by Zemana’s Scan Cloud, and either passed as safe, or flagged as dangerous and removed.

A built-in scheduler gives you more options. By default this runs the quickest “smart scan” when your PC starts, but you can change this to run daily, weekly, or run the more thorough (but slower) “Deep Scan”.

Individual files can also be checked from Explorer’s right-click menu, or by dragging and dropping them onto the program.

The commercial Zemana AntiMalware Premium takes the program to a new level with real-time protection. The Pandora Real Time Sandbox tests suspect files to block even brand new threats, and there’s free technical support to resolve any problems.

The Free package installs as a 14-day trial of the Premium version, with real-time protection and the sandbox disappearing once the trial is over.

What’s new 2.70.2.244 (see the fulli changelog for more):

– This is the stable release of the previous BETA version (2.70.1.244)