Zemana AntiLogger 2.72.2.327

Zemana AntiLogger is a smart security tool which automatically shields your keystrokes from keyloggers.

The “automatically” is key here, because once Zemana AntiLogger is installed, there’s nothing else to do. No complex settings to consider, no options to navigate: the program just runs in the background, encrypting your keystrokes as you type, and feeding them to the foreground application. Your system works exactly as normal, and the only difference is that, if you’re infected by a keylogger, it won’t be able to capture anything useful.

Does it work? We tested it with a couple of commercial keyloggers. Without Zemana AntiLogger, they captured our user names, passwords and everything else we typed. Install the program, and they could only see control characters, backspaces and so on: anything visible – numbers, letters, special characters – was scrambled into something else entirely.

Other applications seemed unaffected by us running Zemana AntiLogger. And the program didn’t require much in the way of resources, either, at maybe 14MB RAM and minimal CPU usage.

Zemana AntiLogger worked well for us, but a more capable commercial version also protects against screen captures, remote access to your clipboard, webcam and microphone hijacking, and includes various other anti-malware features. The program costs around $33 and you can read more at the Zemana site.

What’s new in 2.72.2.327 (see changelog for more)?

– Minor improvements and fixes.