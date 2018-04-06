Zalando’s Adam Bermingham on fashionable data science

How e-tailers are making use of the information we share with them, and more bad news for Facebook users Print Print Radio

E-commerce websites know more about us than ever and that makes them better at making recommendations for what we might like to buy. This week Niall meets Adam Bermingham, delivery lead at fashion e-tailer Zalando to find out how data informs its business.

In other news, Facebook tries to clean up its act on privacy and Spotify goes public.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.