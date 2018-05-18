YouTube dips into streaming music

YouTube Music will be launched alongside another new service, YouTube Music Premium

Google has officially confirmed plans to revamp its existing music and streaming services.

From 22 May users in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea will be able to listen, watch and discover music from the company’s new streaming service: YouTube Music.

According to Google, “YouTube Music is a new music streaming service made for music: official songs, albums, thousands of playlists and artist radio plus YouTube’s tremendous catalog of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos that you can’t find anywhere else – all simply organised and personalised. For the first time, all the ways music moves you can be found in one place.”

When it launches, the YouTube Music will run on a ‘reimagined’ mobile app and brand-new desktop player. A ad-supported free version of the streaming service will also be available.

YouTube Music will be launched alongside another new service, YouTube Music Premium, which is essentially a rebranding of the existing YouTube Red streaming service.

YouTube Music Premium subscribers pay a higher monthly fee for the same features and content found in the regular YouTube Music subscription. They’ll also gain access to the extra app functionality and exclusive video content previously available through YouTube Red: including ad-free viewing, background play and in-app video downloads.

In the short term, the two services are set to replace the Google’s existing YouTube Red platform. In the longer run, it is widely expected that YouTube Music will eventually replace Google Play Music – due to the overlap between the two services.

YouTube Music will come at a monthly subscription rate of $9.99.

