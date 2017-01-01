York 1.64

largeImg.png

Capture and analyse network packets from one simple application

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

1 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 01-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: The SZ

York is a simple network capture tool which can log and analyse the traffic on your chosen network interface.

As with many similar tools, the program works by using WinPcap to log network traffic. Unusually, though, you don’t have to find, download or configure this yourself: York will install it for you.

You do still have to set up the network adapter you’d like it to log, as this isn’t decided automatically. But that only takes a moment (click Options > Network Adapter and choose the one you’d like to be monitored).

And once the program is configured, it can display your traffic details in all kinds of ways. The Packets view shows you the basic details of each connection: the local and destination addresses, ports and packet size. York can also capture the files you access and the pictures you view. And the program even detects HTTP, FTP, POP3, SMTP, SMB, VNC and AIM passwords, very useful if, say, you’ve forgotten an email account password and your email client offers no way to display it.

Version: 1.64 · New: Minor improvements

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel