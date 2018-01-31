Yield Lab Europe opens for entries

Agtech accelerator returns for second round

Applications have opened applications for the second Yield Lab Europe agtech accelerator.

The programme will support up to eight start-ups with an investment of €100,000 and an intensive mentoring and training programme to help them turn their ideas into successful internationally scalable businesses.

Paul Finnerty, former CEO of ABP Food Group and chairman of Yield Lab Europe said: “The world does not produce enough food sustainably, and after 50 years of unprecedented bio-diversity loss, soil quality degradation, water pollution, deforestation and rising greenhouse gas emissions, the agri-food industry is under ever increasing pressure as a major contributor to global warming.

“AgTech start-ups are at the sharp edge of vital innovation that addresses the need to produce more food using less resources. We commenced operations in 2017 and progress to date has exceeded expectations, with investments made in three start-ups in Ireland and one in the UK. We are now ramping up to invest in six to eight more businesses in 2018, and hoping to extend our reach into mainland Europe.”

Nicky Deasy, head of operations, Yield Lab Europe, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming companies from all over Europe to this year’s programme. The quality of companies that we invested in last year is evidence of the huge entrepreneurial talent that exists in the European AgTech sector, and we hope to be the catalyst that will help start-ups take their business to another level.”

Based in St Louis, Missouri, the agricultural heartland of the USA, Yield Lab has invested $2 million in 17 companies to date, who have gone on to raise over $42 million in follow on investment.

Applications for this year’s programme are open until 23 February and can be found at www.yieldlab.ie/#apply

TechCentral Reporters