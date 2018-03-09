Xtremepush shoves way into UK market with Emailcenter purchase

Multi-channel analytics and engagement firm Xtremepush has acquired Emailcenter, in a deal that will see the Dublin tech firm more than double in size immediately.

Xtremepush was founded by CEO Tommy Kearns and CTO Dr Kevin Collins in 2014 and is based in Ranelagh in Dublin. The business employs 20 people in Ireland, the Ukraine, and the US, with the acquisition bringing total headcount to 41.

“Emailcenter are experts in the enterprise email service provision market (ESP), and have been for over 15 years. They evolved to become the email marketing platform of choice for some of the UK’s biggest brands, and this acquisition provides an ideal platform to market a complete multi-channel solution, giving Xtremepush a unique digital marketing offering internationally,” said Kearns.

To further support business development, Xtremepush intends hiring at least 20 additional staff in Ireland, in the next 18 months, in roles including customer support, sales and engineering.

“The wider group now comprises the UK leader in email service provision for enterprise customers, using best of breed technology and complementary products to the Xtremepush offering,” said Kearns. “In geographic terms, the new large UK team gives us good reach for fast growth. The technical capabilities Xtremepush now own puts us in the same bracket as Adobe, IBM and other such service providers for the mid-sized enterprise market.”

Emailcenter has more than 200 enterprise customers across six main verticals including agencies, travel, leisure, e-commerce, insurance and public sector.

