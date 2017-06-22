XMeters 1.0.96

XMeters is a well-designed system monitor which displays live CPU, RAM, network and drive stats directly on your taskbar.

A bar graph displays CPU utilisation by core; there are figures detailing hard drive read/ write rates, and network upload/ rates; and a pie chart updates to show free and used RAM.

Right-clicking any of the monitors opens a configuration dialog. You can reorder any of these items, turn them on or off individually, change their display type (bar, pie or text), set colours and more.

Left-clicking a monitor opens task manager, handy if you need to explore your PC further.

XMeters is free for personal use. A $4.99 Professional build can be used by everyone, and extends the package with a fully configurable refresh rate.