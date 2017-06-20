XMeters 1.0.83
20 June 2017 | 0
|Date:
|20-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Free, for personal-use only
|Developer:
|entropy6
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
|File Size:
|30.30 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|4 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
XMeters is a well-designed system monitor which displays live CPU, RAM, network and drive stats directly on your taskbar.
A bar graph displays CPU utilisation by core; there are figures detailing hard drive read/ write rates, and network upload/ rates; and a pie chart updates to show free and used RAM.
Right-clicking any of the monitors opens a configuration dialog. You can reorder any of these items, turn them on or off individually, change their display type (bar, pie or text), set colours and more.
Left-clicking a monitor opens task manager, handy if you need to explore your PC further.
XMeters is free for personal use. A $4.99 Professional build can be used by everyone, and extends the package with a fully configurable refresh rate.
