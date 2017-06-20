XMeters 1.0.83

A system monitor for your taskbar

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

20 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 20-06-2017
Award: None
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: entropy6

XMeters is a well-designed system monitor which displays live CPU, RAM, network and drive stats directly on your taskbar.

A bar graph displays CPU utilisation by core; there are figures detailing hard drive read/ write rates, and network upload/ rates; and a pie chart updates to show free and used RAM.

Right-clicking any of the monitors opens a configuration dialog. You can reorder any of these items, turn them on or off individually, change their display type (bar, pie or text), set colours and more.

Left-clicking a monitor opens task manager, handy if you need to explore your PC further.

XMeters is free for personal use. A $4.99 Professional build can be used by everyone, and extends the package with a fully configurable refresh rate.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should Amazon buy Slack?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel