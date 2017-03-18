One of the biggest pitfalls when travelling is how much your currency is worth compared to the place you’re visiting. Without keeping a careful watch on your rupees, pennies and so on, you could end up spending a fortune without even knowing it. XE Currency Converter will put a stop to this. It’s fast and straightforward, and if it’s connected to the internet, will return the most up-to-the-minute results and ensure you get the most for your money.

As you expect, XE Currency Converter covers all currencies from around the world. It’s slick design is easily customisable so you can see instantly see how your British Pounds convert to Emirati Dirhams and so much more, for example. Just drag and drop your chosen currency at the top, line-up the currencies you want to know the value of below and you get a summary There’s a nice little calculator built-in, which is handy if you’re on a budget and want to plan how much money to spend each day. It also goes without saying that the app is a real money saver when it comes haggling over prices in a foreign country.

It’s slick design is easily customisable so you can see instantly see how your British Pounds convert to Emirati Dirhams and so much more, for example.

Another great feature is the ability to quickly send conversions to your friends or family through several ways such as text, email and WhatsApp. XE Currency Converter is incredibly simple to navigate and provides instant clarity on any currency queries you’ll have on-the-go.

What’s New in Version 4.5.5

We went on a bug hunt and cleared the way to make everything run smoother.

We also added some flexibility by including a toggle between your date and time selection and a scrollable menu.