Apple made one thing abundantly clear: it is not going to combine iOS and macOS. The next version of Apple’s computer OS, macOS Mojave (10.14), has plenty of new desktop-exclusive features. Apple did confirm that it plans to bring some of the developer UI framework from iOS over to macOS, updated for Mac features like pointers and hardware keyboards. It’s just an effort to make it easier for developers to make both macOS and iOS apps. Here’s what’s coming in the next macOS.