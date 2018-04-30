WuXi Biologics to build state-of-the-art facility in Dundalk

Biopharma company eyes IDA greenfield site

WuXi Biologics is to invest €325 million over five years in a new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility on the IDA’s greenfield site in Mullagharlin in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The facility will create 400 full-time employees and 700 jobs in the construction phase.

Headquartered in Wuxi City, China, WuXi Biologics is a global company providing end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world.

This Dundalk facility will be built upon the novel approach WuXi Biologics has pioneered deploying multiple single-use bioreactors for commercial biomanufacturing and is also designed to run continuous bioprocessing, a next generation manufacturing technology to be first implemented globally in this campus.

A total of 48,000L fed-batch and 6,000L perfusion bioreactor capacity will be installed, representing the world’s largest facility using single-use bioreactors.

Dr Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said: “This is the start and a critical part of our global biomanufacturing network to ensure that biologics are manufactured to the highest quality and with a robust supply chain to benefit patients worldwide. We are committed to Ireland and will work with all local partners to build this state-of-art next generation biomanufacturing facility as a showcase to the global biotech community.”

Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland CEO, added: “This investment is a significant win for Ireland and for the BMW Region particularly as it is WuXi Biologics’ first manufacturing facility outside of China. It also shows that our strategy of market diversification is working.

“WuXi Biologics is a strong addition to Ireland’s growing cluster of next-generation biopharmaceutical companies and will be an excellent reference seller for new greenfield Asia Pacific Investment into Ireland. The selection of a BMW regional location is a strong endorsement of IDA’s regional strategy and property strategy to acquire and secure pre-approved planning for biopharma strategic sites.”

TechCentral Reporters

