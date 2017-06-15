WPS Office 2016 Free v10.2.0.5871

A full-featured Office-compatible productivity suite

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

15 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 15-06-2017
Award: None
License: Free during beta-testing
Developer: Kingsoft Office

WPS Office 2016 (previously Kingsoft Office) is a lightweight yet powerful office suite.

A speedy installation process equips your PC with three applications: WPS Writer is a capable word processor, WPS Spreadsheets handles all your calculating needs, and WPS Presentations is available to help share your ideas with others.

Each program opens and saves all Microsoft Office document formats (doc, docx, xls, xlsx etc), as well as HTML, RTF, XML, even PDF.

There’s real depth here, too. WPS Writer isn’t just another basic editor, for instance: there’s support for tables, charts, shapes, images, equations and the 2016 edition is even compatible with WordArt and SmartArt.

Extras include a stack of stylish templates to get you off to a quick start.

This is a beta of the commercial edition, so there are none of the restrictions you usually get with the free copy of WPS. In particular, documents you save or print to PDF will not have a watermark added.

WPS Office 2016 adds compatibility with SmartArt and WordArt. There’s full support for OOXML formats including DOCX, XLSX and PPTX. WPS Writer now has its own internal reader for opening PDFs. There are also various new charts with extra customisation options.

What’s new in 10.2.0.5871 (see update log for more)?

– TBC

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the Xbox One X help Microsoft overtake the PlayStation 4 in the battle of the consoles?

    • No (79%)
    • Yes (21%)

    Total Voters: 19

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel