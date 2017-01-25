WPS Office 2016 Free v10.2.0.5820

WPS Office 2016 (previously Kingsoft Office) is a lightweight yet powerful office suite.

A speedy installation process equips your PC with three applications: WPS Writer is a capable word processor, WPS Spreadsheets handles all your calculating needs, and WPS Presentations is available to help share your ideas with others.

Each program opens and saves all Microsoft Office document formats (doc, docx, xls, xlsx etc), as well as HTML, RTF, XML, even PDF.

There’s real depth here, too. WPS Writer isn’t just another basic editor, for instance: there’s support for tables, charts, shapes, images, equations and the 2016 edition is even compatible with WordArt and SmartArt.

Extras include a stack of stylish templates to get you off to a quick start.

This is a beta of the commercial edition, so there are none of the restrictions you usually get with the free copy of WPS. In particular, documents you save or print to PDF will not have a watermark added.

WPS Office 2016 adds compatibility with SmartArt and WordArt. There’s full support for OOXML formats including DOCX, XLSX and PPTX. WPS Writer now has its own internal reader for opening PDFs. There are also various new charts with extra customisation options.

What’s new in 10.2.0.5820 (see update log for more)?

– Improved the tooltip in the “Special Features – Share File” entrance

– Updated the copyright dates in “About WPS Writer/Presentation/Spreadsheets”

– Updated multi-language versions