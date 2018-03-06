Murray Hitzman named new iCRAG director

Centre's new research programme will advance techniques and technologies in the search for new mineral deposits

Prof Murray Hitzman, has been named as the new director of the Science Foundation Ireland-backed Centre for Research in Applied Geosciences (iCRAG). He succeeds outgoing director Prof John Walsh.

As director, Prof Hitzman will oversee the SFI Research Centre’s programme across seven different institutions and 150 researchers to deliver scientific and economic impact for Ireland.

Prof Hitzman will lead a new €4.7 million research programme at the UCD School of Earth Sciences, employing 16 researchers over five years, and is focused on studying the geology, geochemistry and geophysical signature of mineral deposits in the Irish zinc-lead orefield and other mineral systems across Europe and Africa.

Prof Hitzman, who was responsible for building and directing the largest economic geology research group in the at the Colorado School of Mines, has several decades of global experience. His key research achievements have centred on the development of new genetic models for both established and poorly understood classes of metallic mineral deposits.

“I am delighted to join the UCD School of Earth Sciences,” said Prof Hitzman. “I hope to aid in continuing the tradition of collaborative research developed by the School’s excellent staff over many years. Through iCRAG, I look forward to building on the excellent work carried out by Professor John Walsh and his team, and to help in driving forward applied geosciences as a key research area of national importance.”

Through Prof Hitzman’s research programme a new 4D model of the structural/stratigraphic architecture of the Carboniferous basin in Ireland will be developed. In addition, more detailed models of individual mineral deposits and prospects will be constructed utilising existing geological, geophysical and geochemical data, and new seismic datasets.

Head of the UCD School of Earth Sciences, Prof Frank McDermott, said: “On behalf of our School I warmly welcome Prof Murray Hitzman to his new role as SFI Research Professor and as the incoming Director of iCRAG.

“Murray’s stellar career to date has included several key roles in academia, industry and government scientific policy formulation in the USA, Ireland and elsewhere. We are very fortunate to attract a scientific leader of Murray’s calibre and international reputation to help drive our School’s ambition in economic geology and related research areas, and to develop further the scientific research and industry collaboration activities across the breadth of iCRAG.”

TechCentral Reporters