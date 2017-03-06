Workplace of the future

Improved collaboration, better tools and deeper connectivity

Although a lot of investment and attention are going towards cloud and digital transformation, CIOs across Europe remain responsible for delivering workplace solutions to their increasingly demanding users, says analyst IDC.

At the confluence of mobility, BYOD, security, collaboration and as-a-service delivery, next generation workplace solutions are complex and more relevant today than they have ever been.

To help organisations tackle this web of complexity, IDC has created a webinar navigating the maze of these technological revolutions, featuring IDC’s views on the trends, drivers and significant issues in end-point (workplace) technology and related services.

TechCentral Reporters