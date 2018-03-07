Women in Technology event pitches STEM careers to secondary school girls

Thirty experts to speak at WIT arena to mark International Women's Day Print Print Life

Hundreds of second-level students from across the south east are expected at the Women in Technology event marking International Women’s Day 2018 at the WIT Arena today.

Organised by lecturing staff in physics, engineering, architecture and computing disciplines at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), speakers and representatives from 30 companies will tell the story of own career paths to help show young women how varied and exciting careers in technology are.

The keynote speaker is Regina Moran, CEO, Fujitsu UK and Ireland, a graduate of WIT. The speaker list includes representatives from Intel, Boston Scientific, Bausch & Lomb, Red Hat, Whitfield Clinic, Se2, Institute of Physics, HEAnet, and Winthrop Engineering.

Maria Cahill, a lecturer in the Dept of Computing & Maths, said: “The Women in Technology event taking place in Waterford’s WIT Arena aims to provide inspiration and encouragement to all those who would aspire to take a similar route – and those who have yet to discover their future path may lie in technology.”

Organisations who will have a presence at the event include: Amazon Web Services, SE2, SunLife, UPMC Whitfield Cancer Centre, VHI, Sanofi Waterford, Red Hat, GradIreland, Distilled SCH, Dataworks Ltd, Institute of Physics, Engineers Ireland South East, Boston Scientific, Servier Ireland, Stryker, EPA, SEAM, Eishtec, Oracle, Bausch & Lomb, GSK, West Pharmaeutical Products, Crystal Valley Tech, Intel, Nemeton TV, Errigal.

“We are delighted to have the support of industry for this event, which will help teenagers understand that there’s a range of well-paid careers they may not have yet explored out there,” said Cahill. “Increasing the numbers of students choosing STEM courses means that there will be a steady flow of qualified graduates with the skills the tech industry and companies employing people in tech roles will need in the future.”

TechCentral Reporters