Wisetek to open third US processing centre

Asset disposal company heads west to California

Cork-based Wisetek, a global provider of used IT asset disposal (ITAD) and secure data destruction services, has announced plans to expand its operational footprint in the US market through the opening of a California processing centre to service its expanding West Coast client base. This adds to its existing sites in Massachusetts and Texas.

The Irish company within the Group recorded strong pre-tax profitable growth of 128% in the year ended 31 October 2016. Wisetek now employs 206 staff between Cork and Dublin.

Founded by Sean Sheehan in 2007, Wisetek continues to invest strongly to address the growing global demand for their services from all levels of IT users, from small firms right through to the major scale data centres.

Globally, Wisetek in the past financial year has also opened offices in both Singapore and Dubai and expanded their Asian operations centre in Laem Chabang Thailand and our actively pursuing acquisitions particularly within the extensive USA market.

Wisetek CEO Sean Sheehan (pictured) said: “Irish companies are particularly concerned about data breaches emanating from used IT equipment, particularly with the imminent introduction of the new GDPR regulations and the immense financial penalties they will face from May 2018.

“Wisetek provides on-site evidential data destruction and erasure services to secure data and also recover optimal financial value for used IT assets on behalf of our clients, whilst ensuring all e-waste material is processed to the Ireland’s EPA highest WEEELABEX recycling Standard”.

TechCentral Reporters